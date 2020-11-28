Mahira says she can’t wait to go back to visit mountains of Skardu

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who recently visited the mountains and cold desert of Skardu, says ‘No words can really describe that feeling. Just, that I miss it. Can’t wait to go back.. until next time.” Mahira turned to Instagram and posted adorable photos of her visit, saying ‘I miss the feeling of being amongst these beautiful giants.” The Parey Hut Love actress wrote, “I miss the mountains.. I miss the feeling of being amongst these beautiful giants – most alive and insanely grateful.” Mahira further said, “No words can really describe that feeling.. just, that I miss it. Can’t wait to go back.. until next time.” Tagging her friends, the Superstar actress said, “P.S miss the company just as much. I adore adore you girls.” The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.