Logical conclusion of white collar crime cases top priority: NAB

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Division at NAB Headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that Prosecution Division of NAB is working closely with Operations Division of NAB HQ in order to have legal assistance to Operations Division and all regional bureaus in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations and are pleading cases of NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected Courts as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the Chairman NAB, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. A mechanism of handling of witnesses has been introduced and the result of this intervention is very encouraging. Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the accountability courts which is a record achievement.

During the meeting, it was informed Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in Reference No. 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014 whereby the principal accused Nazeer Ahmed Khan was sentenced for 5 x years R.I along with fines of total liabilities in each case. According to the details the accused Nazeer Ahmed was convicted for 5 years along with the fine of Rs. 5,118,740 in reference No 50/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs. 7,287,692 in reference No 51/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs. 24,706,125 in reference No. 52/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs. 23,412,459 in reference No 53/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs. 28,059,300 in reference No 54/2014. It was further informed that the respected Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in Reference No. 07/2007 whereby the accused person Ghulam Mustafa Randhawa was sentenced for 6x years R.I and Ghulam Murtaza Randhawa was sentenced for 4 x years R.I along with the fine of Rs. 50 million each. In case of default, further 6 months of SI will be served by both accused.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Lahore has announced verdict in reference No 29/2019 whereby the accused Zaheer Nasir, Maqsood Ahmed and Zeeshan Ahmed were awarded sentence of 7x years R.I along with the fine of Rs 5 Million each. It was further informed that the respected Accountability Court Lahore has approved a plea bargain of the accused Rauf Arshad an amount of Rs. 1.843831 Million.

NAB Chairman said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases is the top priority of NAB. NAB is committed to eradication of corruption by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy. Chairman NAB directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to put in their best efforts in vigorously pursuance of under trial cases of NAB with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with law.