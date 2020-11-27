Pakistan keen to expand military cooperation with Tajikistan: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza has said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Tajikistan. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Tajikistan, said this during his meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and other senior officials. During the meetings, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan. They also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties. The Tajik dignitaries lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.