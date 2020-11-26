Domestic cricketers suffering due to non-payment of salaries

LAHORE: Domestic cricketers are still waiting for the payment of the outstanding amounts that need to be paid by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Players who had signed their contracts in August are also waiting for the payment of their respective contractual amounts. The PCB maintains that centrally contracted players had signed the contracts after thorough reviews which caused delays. They added that the process of payments will begin at the end of the current week.

According to details, the PCB had 192 players under contract in the current year. The A-Plus category, which was introduced for the first time, carried a salary of Rs.1,50,000. The A category carried a salary of Rs.85,000, B category carried a salary of Rs.75,000, C category carried a salary of Rs.65,000 whereas the D category carried a salary of Rs.40,000.

Some cricketers, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that despite signing the contracts in August, they had not received any payments to date. Many players rely on these salaries to put food on their tables and therefore are facing severe financial problems. “We are restricted to bio-bubbles in domestic matches and have no alternative routes through which we can take care of our households,” a player stated on the condition of anonymity. It should be noted that various cricketers, formerly associated with departmental sides, prioritised central contracts which ensures that their payments would be made according to the PCB’s policies.