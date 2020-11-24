Students to be promoted on basis of homework in Punjab: Raas

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said Monday students would only be promoted to the next grade on the basis and quality of homework they produce, in a move that comes when Pakistan’s schools are closed due to a second wave of the coronavirus.

Dr Raas as saying he was not in favour of closing schools and other educational institutes. “However, if the coronavirus gets out of control, then it will be difficult to contain,” he admitted.

It has been recommended to close down the schools this week, he stated, adding that students will not be allowed to go home without homework being assigned to them.

The Punjab education minister said the quality of homework should be checked, based on which students would be promoted to the next class. Matriculation exams, however, would be held in May/June instead of March 2021, he added, noting that the Board will decide on the examination dates.

The provincial minister underlined that teachers would have to come to the school two days a week – on Mondays and Thursdays – with 50% of them expected to attend schools on Mondays and the remaining 50% on Thursdays. Educational institutes would be reopened in January 2020, he added.

It is noteworthy that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced earlier today that educational institutions would be closed from November 26 to December 24 and classes to be held online after a concerning rise in the coronavirus cases during the pandemic’s second wave.

“All ministers have mutually decided to keep all educational institutions – including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres – closed,” Mehmood had said. “However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24, after which winter break will start.

“Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021,” the federal education minister had said, adding that all educational institutions would have a complete winter break until January 10, 2021.