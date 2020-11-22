Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, November 22, 2020

Dollar to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Nov 22, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.5 while it was sold at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market.

The buying rate of the US Dollar remained at Rs160.5 and its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remained closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 117.5 119.5
Canadian Dollar 121 123
China Yuan 24.2 24.35
Euro 189.5 193
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
Saudi Riyal 43.5 44
UAE Dirham 44.5 45
UK Pound Sterling 212 215
US Dollar 160.5 161.3

