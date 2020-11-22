The buying rate of the US Dollar remained at Rs160.5 and its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remained closed today. Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today. Source: Forex Association of Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 117.5 119.5 Canadian Dollar 121 123 China Yuan 24.2 24.35 Euro 189.5 193 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58 Saudi Riyal 43.5 44 UAE Dirham 44.5 45 UK Pound Sterling 212 215 US Dollar 160.5 161.3