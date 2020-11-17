Muslim woman removed from American Airlines flight for making passenger feel ‘uncomfortable’

Amani Al Khatatbeh, an activist and blogger from New Jersey, was removed from a flight and detained for six hours before being released.

Dubai: A Jordanian-American Muslim woman was removed from an American Airlines Charlotte-bound flight at Newark airport after a passenger said she made him feel “uncomfortable”.

Amani Al Khatatbeh, an activist and blogger from New Jersey, who also ran for Congress this year, was removed from the flight and detained for six hours before she was released.

The woman claimed the passenger complained about her because she made him “uncomfortable.” Witnesses said officers came to Al Khatatbeh and arrested her.

Racist incident

She recounted the incident on social media and described it as a racist incident. The Muslim woman activist appeared in a video claiming that she was unfairly removed from the American Airlines flight after the passenger in the first class harassed her.

“They’re taking his word for it. They are literally coming to remove him instead of removing both of us, for example, or removing him,” she said.

Al Khatatbeh said the fight with the man began at TSA security when he cut her in line. The whole plane was deboarded at one point.

The Port Authority Police said Al Khatatbeh was arrested and charged for trespassing and delaying of transportation. American Airlines is investigating the incident.