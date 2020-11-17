Emax Media to launch first Urdu OTT UrduFlix in Pakistan

Emax Media, the internationally acclaimed digital network has forayed into the on-demand streaming segment with the announcement of Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix, offering original and exclusive content in Urdu worldwide.

‘UrduFlix’ will provide viewers with access to original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu dubbed Turkish dramas. The new platform brings in a plethora of new-age content- from original to already popular dramas and films, making Emax Media the first-ever independent network in Pakistan to launch a dedicated Urdu OTT platform.

Emax Media, the highly successful entertainment network has made significant contributions to expand its horizons within Pakistan and abroad by engaging in exclusive activities and pushing to put Pakistan’s work in the global market. Emax Media have also globally partnered with Fox, Disney, Star, and other networks, and have proved to be a great addition to the Pakistani entertainment scene

Talking about the launch of the platform, Farhan Ghauhar, founder of UrduFlix shared, “We are excited to announce the launch of Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform that will have a recognizable connection to our unique entertainment offerings. With the on-demand streaming culture on the rise around the world, we want to play our part in putting Pakistan and Pakistani content on the global market as well, and compete with international players.”

The OTT platform is officially expected to launch in mid-January 2021.