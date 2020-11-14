5.5 magnitude earthquake tremors jolts Swat

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Quetta and adjoining areas today (Saturday).

An earthquake has jolted Quetta, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, and adjoining areas early morning. No loss of life or property was reported. According to Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 38 kilometres.

The tremors spread panic amongst locals, although no loss of life and property was reported from any area. Last week, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in Karachi. The moderate intensity quake jolted the port city at 6:17 am, according to the seismic monitoring centre.