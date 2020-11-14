Neil Gaiman — master of myths

When the novel American Gods was released in 2001, it compelled readers to raise their eyebrows in interest, anticipation and excitement. It was because Neil Gaiman did blend fantasy literature with Americana, which is a representation of the American culture in parts or through a holistic view. Furthermore, American Gods connected the story with modern myths that made the story even more stimulating. Gaiman reveals the story of Shadow, an ex-convict who seems to be a bulky, ruthless person, but has an opposite personality. Unfortunately, she was killed days before Shadow was released from prison. His interaction with Mr. Wednesday, a prominent god of the Norse pantheon.

Over the years, Gaiman has developed a following where either the readers know about him – all that must be known – or it is the other way around. Gaiman has evolved himself into an author who has done it all. His screenplays, fiction works, and novels represent his thought process from the first word. The creative storylines, inventive characters, engrossing plot, and mesmerizing story progression make his word, characters, and stories remain in the minds of his readers.

The Sandman Series, comic books written by Gaiman and published by DC Comics, made him a renowned name in the comic book industry. By using his imagination and creative resourcefulness, Gaiman swiftly migrated from being a comic book writer to an author who brought to surface even bigger characters with major storylines. He effortlessly and with so much panache merged fantasy with horror and folklore with science fiction. What seemed to be an impossible feat, Gaiman developed The Sandman Series (1989), American Gods (2001), and The Graveyard Book (2008), a young adult fantasy novel. The Sandman looks at the character called “Dream”. He is the anthropomorphic representation of dreams. In the InterWorld series, a young adult fiction project Gaiman completed in collaboration with Michael Reaves and Mallory Reaves, the main character is Joey Harker. He somehow gets lost in another universe. Along with his other self in the alternate dimension, he must endeavor to save the multiverse.

Gaiman has also incorporated Norse mythology in his works. This was evident in his Sandman Series and American Gods. However, his book, Norse Mythology (2017), enables him to become one with the Nordic traditions. Using his smooth story progression and an unobtrusive writing style, Gaiman brings to the fore by sharing the life, tradition, and myths revolving around Odin, Thor, and Loki. He keeps the originality of the characters and their stories alive but also adds his narrative to make it a modern take on Nordic traditions. Norse Mythology’s every page is embedded with Gaiman’s signature writing style that makes it an interesting read. The story of The Ocean at the End of the Lane (2013) remains etched in the reader’s mind because of how Gaiman creates the story. It traces the life of a man who returns to his hometown in Sussex, England. Memories flood his mind about Lettie Hempstock whom he was friends with when he was young. The narrator finds himself surrounded by everything that he and Lettie were fond of doing. However, a dark secret looms over the farm and the narrator must do something about it.

Gaiman uses several literary references in his works. There are bits and pieces from Victorian fairy tales profoundly embedded into his stories along with certain gothic elements. Gaiman’s characters such as Richard Mayhew in Neverwhere; Tristran Thorn and Yvaine from Stardust; Shadow and Mr. Wednesday from American Gods; Coraline Jones and The Other Mother from Caroline, are well-crafted and show a steady progression that aligns with the plot of the stories they are a part of.

Although Gaiman did earn his success as a novelist, his storytelling prowess and originality surfaces in his short stories. Smoke and Mirrors (1998) was Gaiman’s first collection of such literary work. In a shorter word count as compared to full-fledged novels that Gaiman wrote, he had to place the introduction, middle, climax, resolution, and end of the stories without disrupting the flow of the plot or taking out any key elements.

