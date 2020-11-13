PR campaign gear up for Self Determination Rally

The public relations campaign against Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has started from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk here on Friday.

Fifty teams were formed in different mosques to distribute 50,000 pamphlets in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Rally.

An important meeting of the organizing committee of the Pasban-e-Hurriyat was also held regarding the demand for the right to self-determination from the United Nations.

Meeting announced to intensify the resistance movement against Indian tyranny in the state.

According to details, An important meeting was held regarding the “Self-Determination Rally”. The meeting reviewed the anti-India protest sit-ins and preparations for the rally.

Speakers said that the resistance movement for freedom in Kashmir needs to be intensified. The Kashmiri people have rejected the Indian military occupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They maintained that the Indian armed forces are destroying peace by shelling the unarmed civilians on the ceasefire line.

They said, “The Indian government has made the state of Jammu and Kashmir a practical battlefield where they are attacking unarmed civilians.”

The speakers said that the organized mass protest movement against the Indian military occupation would be observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It was decided at the meeting that the links would be further activated to involve the citizens in the protest movement against India.

The meeting called on the United Nations to fulfill the promises made to the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq Ul Islam, Ateeq ur Rehman Danish, Javed Iqbal Mughal, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Muhammad Shafi Lone and others also addressed on the occasion.