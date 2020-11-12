Won’t bow down before tyrant, vows Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said they were the followers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and would not surrender before the tyrant.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N were standing by firmly on their stance, she said, adding that they won’t bow down before the oppressor just like Hazrat Hussain who didn’t capitulate before Yazid. Maryam was addressing a corner meeting at Nagar Khas in Hunza Valley as part of the election campaign she launched in the region last week. She will address three more gatherings – one at Aliabad and two in Gilgit – during the day. The PML-N was the party which not only never surrendered before the persecutor but also served the masses, said Maryam who listed different services introduced in the region, including Rescue 1122 and solid waste management, by Nawaz Sharif.

She said tyrants had no room in Gilgit-Baltistan and hoped that the people would vote for her party in the elections scheduled for November 15. Describing Prime Minister Imran Khan as a tormenter and cheap person, Maryam said he could not even stand for his respect. He was protecting his office at every cost with the government being run by someone else, the PML-N leader remarked.

She blasted Imran for his recent statement in which he had claimed that there was no price hike and the alarming inflation was just opposition propaganda. How he could know the miserable period the people were going through when meeting the daily food needs had become difficult for many, said Maryam. The ordinary people did not have their kitchens managed by others, she mocked the prime minister.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday called for making the findings of the probe into the Karachi incident public so that the people could know the facts. The report on the Sindh IG should be made public otherwise there would be ambiguity, said Abbasi who added that the facts must be shared with the people. After appearing before an accountability court in Islamabad in connection with the hearing of the LNG reference, the former prime minister said a summary, not the report, had surfaced. It had been stated in the report that some overzealous officers had abducted the Sindh police chief, Abbasi noted.