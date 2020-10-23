37th Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf tees-off today

LAHORE: The 37th Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf Championship will be contested at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here from 23rd October to 25th October. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sarmad Nadeem, Convener Golf, said that gradually the threat of COVID-19 was receding and giving way to activity in the sports arenas. “COVID-19 hit the golf courses too, causing total closure of golf courses, thus springing a big surprise on the yearning ones. Never before has such a predicament been experienced but the gleeful news is that golf courses are now active and so is the competitive action.” He further said that all golfers were glad and cheered up about this happening and in accordance with the golf calendar schedule Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course was all prepared to host the very popular Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf. Also present on the occasion were Raza Saeed (Tournament Director), Dr Dildar Hussain (Captain Golf), Ahsan Imran (CEO Millat Equipment) and Imran Yaqub (Millat Tractors).