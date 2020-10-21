Dynastic Politics in Pakistan

Pakistan is immersed in grave faultiness including the religious and ethnic ones. Besides, an inefficient bureaucracy and deep-seated feudalism coupled with dynastic politics has left the state in utter chaos. Since its inception, Pakistan has seen massive changes and reforms both politically and socially. Somehow, politics has largely remained untouched in terms of representation. The electoral politics is unfortunately a family business in Pakistan, with few families ruling Pakistan’s legislatures, turning them into oligarchies. Besides, feudal elites many business families have taken charge in politics; one can see power of capital appears to be as strong as the power of land.

Why a specific name will always lead the party? The democracy is unfortunately not very democratic. First the lack of democracy within political parties is a major obstruction in improving the way electoral politics works in Pakistan. All the major dynastic political parties know who their heirs are and who will lead the party as successors. This actually impedes the progressive growth of the institutions and equal representation of all those who don’t share the ‘dynastic blood’. Many veteran politicians in these parties never become chairman because they are not from ‘the family’ and there is no concept of intra-party elections.

Now something very important is that all the ‘heirs’ of the political parties did not rise to the level of chairmanship due to their work for their constituencies, or their efforts at the grassroots level or their commitments to the masses, they become parliamentarians/representatives simply due to their surnames and heritage. This is where the sad state of affairs begins. Individuals who are capable and deserve to be representing the people at the national level are not born in these families unfortunately. We hardly see institutional reforms, just because there is strong nexus between political dynasties and bureaucracy.

The arrogance of the young generation in these political parties is beyond explanation, as they have been raised in an environment of superiority, where they are constantly being told to rule the masses. The dynastic system is like a parasite, deep-seated in the country. One can find relatives of the politicians by blood and marriage, both at provincial and federal level. Politics has become more of a family enterprise rather a thoughtful process to help the communities. They will contend the elections not to improve the lives of the millions, rather to exhibit their ‘inherent’ right to rule and dictate. The rural districts in Pakistan are deeply embedded in the feudalism or political dynasties. An ordinary Pakistani living in the remote districts is hardly aware and is mentally a slave of these ruling elites. He knows his salvation depends upon serving these families.

Pakistan is a country with high rates of illiteracy, especially in the rural areas, so a name can win or lose elections. The reason dynastic families enjoy tremendous power in the political system is being “dynastic” substantially increases the chances of winning an electoral contest. The two biggest political parties in Pakistan, PMLN and PPP work on the phenomenon of dynastic politics. Maryam Nawaz is the new face of PMLN, leading her way into the politics, mainly because she is a daughter of a former PM Nawaz Shareef.

After the death of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, his daughter Benazir Bhutto took charge of PPP and after her assassination her son Bilawal Zardari took charge of the party. The name Bhutto was added to his name to declare that he will now lead the party and to affirm the masses that he is the new ‘heir to the throne’. One can see the miserable condition of Sindh even after 12 years of uninterrupted PPP rule. In a lot of countries, a lack of deliverance in promises, bad governance, and corruption scandals can lead to a change in leadership or resignations, but here no accountability in this regard.

There are uncountable names in Pakistani politics who are ‘politicians’ just because of a surname; either they are related to some political, military or bureaucratic elite. So it’s basically the names they carry and not their individuality as political leaders. If they are not sons/daughters of political leaders, nobody knows who they are. I sincerely hope that a normal individual in Pakistan should realize how these dynasties have clutched Pakistan to the roots and slowly converting it into an oligarchy state, where just few enjoys power and perks and rest pay the price. Besides, there is dire need to reform and de-politicize the bureaucracy, police and judiciary, if we want to see a movement of progress in the country. This discussion leads to another question; does Pakistan need a presidential form of government, because taking the burden of nearly 1500 members of national and provincial assemblies is again a nuisance, especially when they deliver nothing to a common man’s relief.

Mariam Shah is an Islamabad based independent researcher with an MPhil degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.