IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, other officers seek leave in ‘protest’ over FIR against Capt Safdar

Sindh Police Special Branch Additional Inspector General (AIG) Imran Yaqoob on Tuesday applied for a two-month leave in an apparent protest against the recent episode of registration of a case against PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The officials reportedly include the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, the AIG Special Branch (whose application for leave has been widely circulated) and several Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of police.

An application signed by AIG Special Branch Imran Yaqoob, which has been making the rounds on social media, reads that he wishes to proceed on leave because the police high command has been “ridiculed and mishandled”, leading to demoralisation within the ranks of Sindh Police.