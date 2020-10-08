PM directs Governor Sindh to finalize all affairs related to Bundle Island

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Bundle of Island Project will provide huge opportunities of investment and jobs.

He was talking Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Islamabad on Thursday.

He directed the Governor Sindh to finalize all affairs related to Bundle Island in collaboration with Sindh Government.

Imran Ismail briefed the Prime Minister on progress regarding Karachi Transformation Plan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said eliminating unnecessary regulations, improving tax system and providing facilities to the business community is the top priority of the government.

Talking to a delegation of representatives of leading industrialists and business associations of the country who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday, he said a series of meetings with the business community will be held so that the process of reform and facilitation can further be pursued.

The members of delegations appreciated the Karachi package, the government’s policy and initiatives for industries and promotion of small and medium enterprises in the country.

The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the difficulties faced by the business community.