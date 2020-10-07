TECNO Becoming the New Favorite Smartphone Brand among Celebrities!

Pakistan’s most favorite actress, Mehwish Hayat, has been spotted using a phone in some media posts with a quad camera that looks similar to TECNO’s upcoming phone. Looking at TECNO’s Official Facebook page, we can see that the phone looks similar to the Camon 16 Premier phone launching on October 9, 2020. Is TECNO hiring Mehwish as ambassador for this phone or any other upcoming series?

By now we are well aware how TECNO always comes up with innovative ideas for its campaigns engaging the top artists from Pakistan’s media industry. Previously, TECNO became very prevalent for its Camon 15, flagship phone from TECNO. Mehwish Hayat was the ambassador for this phone making it an instant hit and is still one of the most popular campaigns of TECNO.

Since TECNO came to Pakistan it has been engaging the top artists from the industry as brand ambassadors and campaign faces. Taking a walk down memory lane, TECNO has hired some of the most prominent and celebrated artists from the industry. For Spark Go TECNO hired five top drama artists, Imran Ahraf, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Hina Altaf, Noor Hassan, and Ramsha Khan. The campaign went viral overnight and the fans were all over the internet, excited to know more. The Concept of Spark Go was the high speed performance and network technology, using the hashtag #SparkTheSpeed, making your life easier.

After this, top Tiktokers were engaged for TECNO Spark 4 which reached over five billion views in no time. People loved the campaign #TecnoSpark4more and were in for all the fun. For the Spark 5 Pro campaign TECNO hired Hina Altaf, Yashma Gill, and Sadia Khan. The #GiveMe5withSpark5 gesture challenge reached new heights and became very popular among people via Tiktok.

Another popular campaign was that of Camon 12, using hashtag #cricketsuperstar, which included the cricket stars Shoaib Akhtar, Hassan Ali, Yunas Khas, Umer Gull, and Abdur Razzaq. The latest mid-range phone, Spark 6 hired Ali Zafar and the campaign had a unique concept with the first ever short film ‘Real Hero’ sponsored by a smartphone to come out in the market.

TECNO’s popularity has reached new hypes after these celebrities endorsing it. This has become a major reason for celebrities and the elite class to upgrade their smartphones with TECNO phones. It is pretty obvious that TECNO shall rule the smartphone market very soon if they continue to deliver their customers this magnificently.