Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Spark 6

If you are planning to upgrade your phone and replace it with a power-packed handset that could have equal value for money and entertainment as well, then you are in luck. A globally acclaimed smartphone brand TECNO has introduced another phone in its Spark series, the Hero Phone Spark 6. The need of the hour is to use a smartphone that got you covered all your needs and still on the affordable side and when it comes to the best budget phones, TECNO consistently comes at the top.

The recently launched Spark 6 is delivering a near-flagship phone experience, at a fraction cost of just 20,599 PKR. There are several convincing reasons, which make TECNO Spark 6 the best phone to invest in.

Awesome Flagship like Camera

TECNO Spark 6 is simply a treat for camera lovers. All new TECNO Spark 6 is one of its kind due to its impeccable 16 MP Al quad Camera + flashes, and 8 MP Al Selfie camera. Beyond the belief camera clarity of Spark 6 is making all the difference. Its rear and front high-quality lens, equipped with a facial algorithm offers built-in light beauty effects and an advanced version of HDR saves time for any further retouch and captures clear and bright selfie portrait.

Spacious Memory



TECNO Spark 6 comes with 4+64 GB memory, which is dedicated to provide a large space for applications, data and download your favorite games effortlessly. Also, the spacious memory allows quick functioning and smooth performance. Extra memory in the phone can run more apps in the background, allowing for faster multitasking, Additionally, there will be no chaos of buying more memory for your phone or worrying about the haunting low storage beep.

Display and Screen

A smartphone selection often defines one’s style statement. Keeping this in mind, TECNO research and development team has infused Spark 6 with a dazzling 6.8” HD dot –notch display, with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. Moreover, its 90.2% screen ratio fits perfectly in every palm-size and allows for more flexible multitasking. All this, wrapped up in a gradient sleek body is truly a visual delight. Whether you enjoy watching videos, gaming on the go or simply texting, Spark 6 aims to deliver a truly immersive, wider, and brighter visual experience in a high resolution.

Performance



Spark 6 is outfitted with a powerful G70 advanced processor that enables a smooth and fast apps performance so that you can live your life without any interruptions. The Media Tek Helio G 70 processor is ideal for mainstream smartphone users and elite gamers. From working on important documents to firing up your favorite apps, TECNO Spark 6 is equipped with the right set of hardware that lets you get things done without a hiccup.

2K Beauty rich feature

Another striking feature that will make TECNO fans drooled over the upcoming device is its impressive 2K skin adjust beauty feature not just for pictures but for videos too. This feature will airbrush your face, scenery, nature, or any view to perfection. Moreover, it will improve the quality of the picture, smoothen and sharpen the colors, add a radiant complexion, remove the blemish, rejuvenate your skin, and brighten it. While previous Spark series didn’t possess this upgraded feature. Having this inbuilt beauty feature installed, there is more free space available and you can save a ton of your phone’s memory and make it more usable.

Audio sharing feature

Audio Sharing is another remarkable feature of all new Spark 6 that would allow syncing your Music vibe to 4 Bluetooth speakers. Now you can pair more than one pair of compatible Bluetooth headphones or TWS and enjoy music along with friends.

All these upgraded features combined make TECNO Spark 6 a really great buy. So, if you are passionate about possessing cutting-edge technology smartphones at an affordable price then TECNO Spark 6 encrypted with six upgraded features is the answer.