TikTok blocks 93,000 Pakistani accounts on request of PTA

At the request of Pakistan Telecommunication, TikTok management blocked 93,000 accounts on vulgar content.

As per the statement issued by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), talks are underway with the management of various platforms to block illegal and vulgar content on social media in Pakistan.

The spokesperson revealed that 34 organizations have been given access to the online portal, while PTA is in touch with social media platforms. The PTA further said that it was persuading social media platforms to take action under Pakistani law.

According to PTA, Facebook has formed a special team for redressal of Pakistani grievances, while PTA has also set up an online portal for registering grievances of institutions.