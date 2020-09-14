Founder & CEO of COTHM, Chief Editor of Hospitality Plus Monthly Magazine & CPNE Board member, Ahmad Shafiq, appointed as Director on the Board of PTDC

The Founder & CEO of COTHM Pakistan & Dubai, Chief Editor of Hospitality Plus Monthly Magazine & CPNE Board member, Ahmad Shafiq, has been appointed as Director on the Board of PTDC, as per the official notification of the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan, issued under the auspices of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Undoubtedly, it is yet another feather in his cap. Ahmad Shafiq is an active contributor of his professional vision at various international forums of the hospitality and tourism industry. As an international hospitality educator and expert, he is associated with highly-acclaimed British, European, Canadian and American organizations who are proactively engaged in promotion, growth and development of the hospitality and tourism industry as well as human resource development to meet the ever-growing workforce requirements of this industry.

His appointment as a Director on the Board of PTDC, will provide an opportunity for COTHM as a potent stakeholder to play a vital role in the revival, growth and development of the hospitality & tourism industry as well as building a soft image of Pakistan across the world.