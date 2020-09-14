Turkey’s first lady among top 10 influential Muslims

An international think thank has placed Turkey’s first lady among the world’s top ten most influential Muslim figures.

The Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) has nominated Emine Erdogan for its International Peace Awards 2020 for the ten leading Muslim figures across the globe.

Talking to an international news agency, INSPAD’s President Muhammad Tahir Tabassum said that Emine Erdogan was chosen for her tremendous services in the fields of social development with a focus on women’s empowerment, the environment, culture, arts and social awareness.

The list also includes former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Muhammad, the head of Bahrain’s Council of Women Shaikha Noora Al Khalifa, and Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa of Saudi Arabia.

The body, which has 5,000 ambassadors of peace and over 12,000 members from different countries, every year selects prominent Muslim figures from around the globe.