Glad I stuck around: Jameela

British actor Jameela Jamil is known far and wide to raise her voice for mental health awareness and become a support system for all those who follow her.

The actor, 34, recently opened up about her harrowing past struggle with mental health and how she had attempted to take her own life seven years ago.

Penning an extensive note on World Suicide Prevention Day, The Good Place actor wrote that her suicide attempt failing turned out to be one of the greatest blessings ever.

“Surviving suicide has been the most extraordinary gift to me in being able to still be here and remind the people I love that sometimes it’s just a particularly overwhelming hour, day, week or month,” she said.

“And that it can and normally will pass, and that with even small incremental changes and reaching out to even just one person for help, life really can get better. Please hang on,” she added.

She went on to post an endearing photo of herself with her boyfriend and singer, James Blake, and their pet dog, writing: “I have everything I need. Glad I stuck around in the end. Got to meet my two Favourite lads. #suicidepreventionday.”