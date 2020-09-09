Zardari’s indictment in money laundering, Park Lane cases deferred yet again

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday announced to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in the money laundering and the Park Lane estate references on Sept 17, after the PPP co-chairperson filed a new petition, seeking acquittal in the supplementary reference.

At the outset of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel, Farooq Naik, filed the petition requesting the court to dismiss the money-laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his client.