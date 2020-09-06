I couldn’t ask for a better teacher than my family: Vaani

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day (September 5), many Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media.

Actress Vaani Kapoor shared that her entire family is her best teacher!

The gorgeous star, who is currently in Scotland for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell-Bottom’ shoot, credits her parents Shiv Kapoor, Dimpy Kapoor and sister Nupur Chopra for invaluable life lessons.

“My family wears multiple hats like second nature and have always supported and encouraged me to follow my dreams. They’ve guided me, steered me towards my goals remaining unflinching and uncompromising in our value system. I couldn’t ask for a better teacher and I’m grateful to have them taught me the right lessons in life,” she said on Teachers’ Day.

On September 5 every year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated in the country to pay reverence to the teachers, Gurus and mentors for nurturing young minds in different stages of life.

Different countries celebrate Teachers’ Day on different dates, depending upon their own cultural history.

In India, Guru Purnima is also dedicated to the reverence offered to the Guru and September 5 – the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – the second president of India, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day.