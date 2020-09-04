Chinese President postpones visit to Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan expected later this year has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said both governments are working to finalise the new date of the visit which would be announced soon.

The ambassador said President Xi Jinping would visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he extended during his visit to China.

Yao Jing said that the Chinese government was satisfied with the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and both the governments were aware of the challenges facing the multi-billion-dollar project.

He said that will not allow the enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs and the CPEC projects will continue on both sides despite the challenges of COVID-19.

