NAB Sukkur team raids town committee office in Dokri Tehsil, Larkana, asks for records of development works,NAB officials led by Deputy Director National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Imtiaz Ali Ruk raided the Town Committee Dokri office and inspected the development work done during the 4 years of local government and demanded relevant records.

When former chairman of taluka Dokri Liaqat Soomro reached the spot, the NAB team sent him back saying that his tenor has been completed and investigations are underway, Do not interfere.

However, Town Officer Sikandar Bhatti and other staff present on the spot allegedly provided records to the NAB team

On the occasion, the Town Officer said that NAB was reviewing the development works carried out during the four-year tenure of Liaquat Soomro, former chairman of Town Committee Dokri.