ITP devises traffic diversion plan for procession on 14th Muharram

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic diversion plan for procession of 14th Muharram-ul-Haram (September 3) which would start from shrine of Sakhi Mehmud Badshah and to culminate at the same point after passing through its various traditional routes.

A total of 46 traffic policemen including one SP, two DSPs and three Inspectors would perform duties to manage traffic while special parking lots would be specified for the participants of the procession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that a special traffic diversion plan has been chalked out following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar for the convenience of road users who will be guided by traffic policemen on alternate routes.

The procession will start from shrine of Sakhi Mehmud Badshah at 3 pm on 14thMuharram-ul-Haram (September 3) and to culminate at the same point after passing through various routes. During the procession, there would be diversions before roads from Ambassador hotel to Aabpara Chowk and Sehrwardi road, Muzaffargarh Nihari towards Aabpara Chowk and Sehrwardi Chowk, Chand Tara Chowk Kashmir Highway to Aabpara Chowk, Kashmir Highway to Sehrwardi loop at Kashmir Highway, Sports Complex Gate Kashmir Highway to Chand Tara Chowk leading towards Kashmir Highway.

The citizens may use Aabpara INT Center road, Muzaffargarh Nihari towards Municipal road, Saddar Road, Melody road and 7th avenue. The 7th avenue Sehrwardi or 7th avenue may be used by those coming from INT Center, G-6 Service Road and Ambassador hotel.

Likewise, 7th avenue may be also used for those coming from Shaheed Milat road, Lal Masjid Chowk Municipal road, Melody Chowk or Saddar road. Those moving towards Red Zone may use 7th avenue, Saddar Road, G-6 to Municipal road, Lal Masjid Chowk to Shaheed-e- Milat road , Shell pump road to Dhokri Chwok or Margallah Road through 7th avenue.

Sehrwardi loop on Kashmir Highway may be used for Embassy road to Bazar Chowk, Melody Chowk to Saddar road G-6 or 7th venue. ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also air special transmission to guide road users.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police.