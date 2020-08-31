Girls’ education in Punjab needs attention

The value of human life is commonly interpreted to lie on the soul itself; to remove that aspect means one is degrading a person down to the lowest point of death. While that aspect is correct in its terms of morality and ethics every society holds, what truly makes a person a ‘human’ are the factors that are associated with privileges given to them: right to shelter, food, education (to name a few); to implement the rights every human being deserves. Since problems associated with human rights have existed since the dawn of time, what makes these problems prominent are the lack of sufficient efforts taken by respective authorities to deplete the problems. An example of this can be given of the misogyny on the rights to education.

In reference to the prior point, women education timeline observes a handful of women who seem to hold degrees — with some those women opening their own respective educational institutions. While these women definitely deserve a high status of recognition, the worrying factor is the amount of women who seem to have the authority to educate: the first recorded woman to teach in university was in the early thirteenth century Italy; when education had already existed centuries before that.

Even when one progresses through the timeline, minimal changes or progress can be observed. The Modernist era was the time when women began to protest on the rights they didn’t have. The Women Liberation Movement is the hallmark of British freedom protest, where laws were then passed to give the basic rights to numerous factors that men always seemed to have but women didn’t, primarily in terms of education.

However, while the prior points have been taken into consideration by their respective governments; unfortunately, many countries remain at a stupor political level, either ignoring, or failing to realise basic rights of education that every single person deserves, despite their gender.

To expound the aforementioned factors, our country, Pakistan, lacks in providing more than just one particular right. A grim as that statement may be, it is important to recognise a problem to solve a problem. Henceforth, millions of women/girls in Pakistan remain without sufficient education that may provide independence. Thus, with men having a strong upper hold, domestic violence is common — a woman may remain oblivious to help, lack of realisation of what’s wrong and what isn’t, and the courage to stand up for herself; all of which is easily accessible. Reasons are many to list; although, most include religious extremism and idiocracy, chauvinistic social and religious values, and generally viewing women as beings with no right to education.

In similar circumstances, women in lesser developed and tribal areas are a bigger victim to little or no education. For them, survival and upholding social norms is the key to survival and a happier life. One cannot be surprised to know these women may not even know how to write their own names — perhaps only a signature — and are expected to mother numerous children for basic jobs. The villages in Southern Punjab exemplify these issues, where women either only work labour jobs to support their families, or are not allowed to work at all. If a woman were to get basic level education, it would be enough to support families out of extreme poverty.

To exemplify, Umang is a project that focuses on providing girls with secondary level education. Through this project, Awaz Foundation Pakistan is working in jolting parliamentarians to create a separate fund on education for girls in Southern Punjab.

To further elaborate on Punjab, the government took efforts to bring education to as many girls as possible. The education scenario is different from other provinces. To bring girls to school in rural areas, the government had two initiatives, and two hundred rupees stipend started in 2003. This produced positive results. The said stipend held schools that started education from class six and lasted till class ten; so, parents began to admit their girls to schools. The girls now had the official status of a student. Through this law, girls started to get the well-deserved stipend facility from class six.

Furthermore, in 2017, the Punjab government took a marvelous step and increased the 2003 stipend money to rupees one thousand per month. Till now, four hundred and thirty three thousand girls are listed specially in 16-districts of Southern Punjab: Bahawalnagar; Bahawalpur; Bakkar; Chiniot; Layya; Dera Ghazi Khan; Jhang; Kasur; Khanewal; Lodharan; Muzaffargarh; Rahimyar Khan and Vehari, with these areas being on the top of the a long list of towns and villages.

The remote areas of Southern Punjab (like Rajanpur) have a very small ratio of functioning girls’ schools. This is because the government is not allocating and providing the required funds to facilitate female education. For perspective, the entire province of Punjab has approximately one thousand two hundred and twenty-seven schools that were upgraded in northern and central Punjab, and a meek three female schools were upgraded in Rajanpur. Also, even after upgrades, these schools still lack science teachers and laboratories.

Understandably, it is important to grasp the attention of the Secretary, Punjab Education Department to notify rules of business according to Section A’s Sub-Section-III of Punjab Free and Compulsory Act 2014 which was passed by Punjab Assembly. Delay in notifying its rules of business is causing delay in free and compulsory education for girls’ education especially in South Punjab. Remember, Punjab government has promulgated the ordinance to make necessary provisions for the implementation of Article 25-A, which was inserted in the Constitution in 2010 binding the state to provide free and compulsory education to children aged 5-16 years but Rules of business according to Section 24 are still not formulated which depriving thousands of girls from their basic right of education.

Nonetheless, the prior explanations expound on its utter importance on why female education is important. In a Modernist Era, where the world has already seen numerous rises in other factors, girls’ education should be too. This will help to contribute to a more productive and prosperous nation.

The Pakistani government needs to implement numerous more laws and rules of business, suitable according to their own respective areas, and act upon them to bring betterment in this country. It is also worth noting that gender-based discrimination exists in an all-girl environment as well, and further enlightenment is required to eradicate that mentality. For now, it is important to take one step at a time and make a person —despite their gender — a ‘human’ with providing sufficient and well-deserved rights. Only then will our nation observe a new Pakistan.

The writer is Lahore-based senior journalist, Incharge of Readers Column, Daily Times, Lahore