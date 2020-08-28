The Best Mattress Brands in Pakistan!

Purchasing a mattress online and especially going to a mattress shop to test and try a mattress are two completely unequal buying experiences. Many mattress retailers upended the shopping mechanism in the industry and simplified the buying process with smart online platforms, amazing warranties, and return policies. Headlined by brands like MoltyFoam, Master Celeste, Dura-Foam and Diamond, etc. mattress buying experience are completely transformed now. So here are the 5 top mattress brands of Pakistan producing sleeping solutions of international standards. We have picked our most favorite mattresses from each brand to help you with your mattress shopping.

1. MoltyFoam:

MoltyFoam is first on our list due to its innovative products, exceptional services, and customer satisfaction. Being the pioneer of the foam industry Master MoltyFoam manufactures incredibly health-friendly mattresses that offer solutions to several physical problems. They also revolutionized the smart shopping experience with their new “Master MoltyFoam Wellness Expert” service. This particular service transformed the ways of online shopping and make it even more convenient. You can simply book an appointment with Master MoltyFoam wellness expert by providing the basic information and mattress preferences; and a representative from Master MoltyFoam will bring different mattresses at your doorstep according to your taste for you to try and test.

Here are the mattresses we like the best from Master MoltyFoam mattress range:

Molty Sleep:



Molty Sleep is a versatile sleeping solution providing two types of sleeping surfaces within one package. It’s one side is soft and the other is medium-firm. One can choose between the two sides of the mattress that fits his/her body needs best. The mattress is nicely wrapped in a nice soft fabric and carefully tufted to provide a sleek look.

• Molty Memory:

As the name suggests, Molty Memory mattress is comprised of high-quality memory that conforms to the body contours and provides sound sleep slumber. Molty Memory is the perfect choice for all the soft mattress lovers and is suitable for every type of sleeper.

• MoltyCure:

From MoltyFoam’s innovative mattress range, MoltyCure is the most unique mattress. Due to its many benefits, it can not be ignored. MoltyCure is Pakistan’s first inclined bed therapy mattress specially designed to provide relief from sleep apnea, heart congestion, migraine, acid reflux, and other such problems. It is highly recommended by physicians and lifestyle coaches for wellness and quality sleep.

• Molty Cool Gel Mattress:

Another inventive product by Master MoltyFoam, Molty Cool Gel mattress contains memory foam infused with cool gel beads to keep the mattress temperature moderate according to the weather conditions. Cool gel beads and the breathable fabric together lower the mattress temperature up to 5 degrees to provide restful sleep.

2. Master Celeste:

Master Celeste another brand of Master Group of Industries dedicated to manufacturing quality spring mattresses. The brand is known for its super luxurious spring mattresses and is producing the best spring mattresses in Pakistan. They manufacture extremely comfortable and wellness supporting spring mattresses that ensure quality sleeping experience with every bit of them.

• Eternal Soft:

Eterna soft is our personal favorite mattress. Soft high-density foam in combination with pocketed springs and perfect malleable cover makes the coziest surface to sleep on. The airflow technology prevents the mattress from absorbing heat and keeps the temperature moderate at all times.

• Hotel Grandiose:

Hotel Grandiose is the grandest and luxurious mattress of Pakistan. It is composed of layers of memory foam, latex, high-density foam and resilient micro pocketed springs. Additional super soft euro top, plush fabric, and the tufted surface take the malleability up a notch. Master Celeste claims that it provides the experience of five-star hotels at home. And as far as we have experienced this grandiosity it’s safe to say that their claims are 100% true.

• Celeste Memory Luxe:

It won’t be wrong to say that Celeste Memory Luxe is the second most luxurious mattress of Pakistan after Hotel Grandiose. The mattress contains a generous amount of quality memory foam and a web of Celeste resilient pocket springs. The memory allows the mattress to shape itself according to the body contour however the compact springs provide support with the movement and resist the motion transfer from one end to another.

3. Diamond Foam:

Diamond foam is another prominent name in the mattress industry. They also have a wide variety of mattresses in foam and springs. The company has improved a lot with the passage of time and brought innovation into the sleeping solutions to provide a quality sleeping experience to the people. We found the following mattresses interesting from their mattress line:

• Supreme soft:

If you prefer a softer sleeping surface then supreme soft is a suitable fit for you. The soft high-density foam hugs the body contours to provide a relaxing sleep.

• Renaissance Pillow Top:

Renaissance Pillow Top is designed to provide comfortable sleep for every type of sleeper. Bonnel springs with high-density foam and an extra pillow top make a perfect medium-firm flexible surface that provides great comfort and support.

4. Dura-Foam:

Dura-Foam is an old and reliable brand that offers durable sleeping solutions at the most cost-effective prices. It is third on our list due to its economical quality sleeping solutions. After a thorough analysis and testing of Dura-Foam products, we can say with certainty that Dura foam offers more in comparison to their prices. Here are our favorite picks from Dura’s range:

• Dura Ultra Luxury Firm:

For all the people that prefer a firm surface or facing any spinal issues, Dura Ultra Luxury is a suitable economical solution for all your sleeping problems. The foam mattress has a medium-firm core that helps distribute the weight evenly on the surface providing relief from muscle soreness and backache.

• Dura Luxury:

Dura Luxury is another foam mattress by Dura. It is best suitable for the side, stomach, and combination sleepers. Its medium firm surface provides great comfort for quality sleep at the most reasonable price.

• Dura Silent Night Plus:

Dura Silent Night Plus is from Dura Foam’s affordable spring mattress range. If you are looking for a reasonable quality spring mattress than Dura Silent Night Plus is your safest bet. Quality compact springs in concordance with high-quality foam constantly adjust itself according to the sleeper’s body to provide maximum comfort.

5. Cannon Foam:

Cannon Foam is another old yet prominent name of the foam industry. The company manufacture comfortable, reliable, and resilient sleeping solutions that go light on the pocket. From cannon foam’s wide variety of foam and spring mattresses, the following are our favorites:

• Primax Plus:

Primax plus is the better version of Cannon Foam’s Primax. Layers of high-density foam wrapped in the soft knitted fabric provide breathability to the mattress and prevent it from getting heat up. The mattress comes with side handles that make the adjustment and shifting easier.

• Cannon Primax Cool Touch Gel Technology:

Cannon Primax Cool Touch is a dual-sided mattress instigated with cool gel capsules that control the mattress heat and provide a sound sleeping experience. The knitted flexible fabric help cool gel capsules to maintain low temperature on the surface.

EndNote:

The list includes all the top mattress brands of Pakistan along with our personal favorite and tested mattresses. Hope the article helps you with your mattress buying decision and makes online mattress shopping easier for you.