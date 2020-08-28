Mr. Farhan Shafi, Managing Director of Pakistan Mineral Development Cooperation called on the Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan in his office on Friday to present Minister the cheque worth of Rs. 5 million for Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. The contribution includes two-day salaries of all PMDC employees and a lump sum amount.

Minister expressed his pleasure and said that Petroleum Division & its attached organizations had made significant contributions in Corona Releif Activities with a national spirit.

Earlier, SNGPL, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited Co. had allocated Rs 38 million and SSGC, Sui Southern Gas Company contributed with Rs. 30 million for relief activities across the country. The SNGPL Board directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic and committed Rs 19 million to NDMA for procurement of medical supplies.

OGDCL, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited deposited the amount of Rs 53 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19. OGDCL’s hostel at I-9 was also at the disposal of the District Administrarion, Islamabad and being utilised as an isolation/ quarantine facility for Covid 19 patients in the capital. OGDCL also provided the medicines, PPE kits for medical staff, food items and donated a well equipped ambulance for quarantine requirements.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) released a handout of Rs10 million for districts of Sindh with spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) extended support of Rs 50 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

Both Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL has undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic through e-kutcheris and introducing Bill Apps.

Petroleum Division ensured that supply and availability of gas & fuel in the country in the challenging time of Pandemic.