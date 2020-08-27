Principal of Government Technical Training Institute suspended on corruption charges

Muhammad Naeem, principal of the Government Technical Training Institute (TEVTA), has been suspended on charges of financial corruption.

Muhammad Naeem has been serving at the Government Technical Institute, Chakwal for many years.

He is accused of keeping 11-year-old Daniel in the Institution as a scavenger for Rs 2,200 a month and receiving the fake scavenger’s salary himself.

Mohammad Naeem has also received monthly stipends in the name of bogus students in the institution in the past and has caused financial loss to the institution by including the names of bogus students in various training programs.

With the connivance of suspended principal Naeem, a female employee of the Government Vocational Institute,S. Gul and the staff of a private bank, a fraud of Rs 4.3 million has been exposed, which is under investigation.

Mohammad Naeem is also accused of nepotism, corruption, financial irregularities and taking bribes from students appearing in technical board exams, including ghost students and bogus payments.

Chief Operating Officer Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority has suspended Mohammad Naeem and ordered an investigation.