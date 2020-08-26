Land access to 300 villages cut off after downpour on Kheer Thar Mountains

All parts of Kheer Thar Ranges mountains and Kachho received heavy rains on Wednesday. Due to heavy receiving heavily rains 25 feet high water has flown into Nai Gaaj Nullah. Owing to falling of high rain, water has flown into nine other nullahs like Nai Nali, Nai angai, Nai Agni, Nai halili, Nai Sori, Nai which has caused disconnected the land communication of 300 small and big villages of Kachho from taluka headquarter of Johi.

50 link roads and five main roads were flooded. Rain water is flowing to Manchhar lake through touching the FP- flood protective dyke near Johi. Rain water of hill torrents developed the pressure at 10 various places of FP bund at RD 75, 42, 43, 50, 52 , 69, 62 , 63 , 64 and 40.

Due to heavy rains, two women were washed away and died in heavy flow of Nai Nali near Village Chapar Jamali. Names of deceased women were known as Bano Malookani and Kazbano leghari. Local people searched the dead bodies and taken out from high flow of water of Nai Nali. Speaking with this correspondent Shah Mohammad Leghari said that women had gone at dyke of Nai Nali to fetch the drinking water suddenly heavy flow of water of Nai Nali washed away them and died.

While, flood water entered into Wahi Pandhi degree college and Wahi Pandhi Police station as well as.

Flood water has flooded some parts of Wahi Pandhi town. Chief engineer Sukkur barrage, SE irrigation Dadu, Mansoor Memon established a camp at FP bund at Haji Khan Mori near FP bund near Johi.

” Local people are in trouble as main roads like Johi- Wahi, Johi- TR Khan, Johi- Chhinni, Johi- Gaji Shah and Johi – baid ” ” said Anwar leghari resident of village Qasibo of kachho.”.

” No one has reached to help them as flood water has entered into the houses of people as their animals, grain and costly things and vaueables were washed away” “said Shahmir Lund of Kachho”.

” It needs boats to rescue people in chhinni, Sawaro, Drigh Bala, Wahi Pandhi, TR Khan, Pat Gul Mohammad union council’s of Kachho” ” said Nazeer Ahmed Leghari resident of Pat Gul Mohammad union council of Kachho”. ” Since last two days rain had fallen in are which has caused collapsed the mud constructed houses in five union council’s of Kachho ” “said Mohammad Amin Rodhnani resident of union council Chhinni”.

While, Sukkur barrage chief engineer Irshad Ali Memon said that due to receiving heavy rain at kheer thar ranges mountains and Kachho belt, water has flown into Nai Gaaj Nullah and nine other nullahs. He said that water level was reducing at Nai Gaaj Nullah as it recorded till 20 feet high till Wednesday evening. He said that all parts of FP bund were safe as rain water was moving towards Manchhar lake safely. He said that level of water at Manchhar lake raised till 113 feet RL. He said that patrolling along with FP bund was started to look into rain water.

However, rain water of hill torrents has damaged the small dams located at three different places of Kachho.

While, DC Dadu, Raja Shahzaman Khuhro has declared emergency in Dadu district due to heavy rain situation. He declared warning to the people and informed that due to heavy rain at kheer thar ranges mountains, the areas would be inundated. DC informed people of Kachho to remain safe and rain will fall more 24 hours in area of Kachho.

While heavy rain flooded main parts of Dadu city as rain water is over flowing on roads and streets in Dadu city, as rain water entered into houses in various parts of city. Water is over flowing till 1 to 2 feet high at main roads and streets in Dadu city. Heavy rain flooded major parts and low lying area at Mehar, kN Shah, Johi, Radhan, Thrari Mohabbat and since last two days power supply is off.

While, rain water flooded major parts of towns like Sehwan, Bhan Syedabad, Sann, Jamshoro, Kotri and Nooriabad. The major parts of Indus highway also flooded at Dadu- Sehwan and Sehwan – Jamshoro. 20 feet high water has flown into Nai Sann which inundated 20 villages. Water is moving into river Indus near Sann.