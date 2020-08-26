Students stage protest outside PMDC

Under the auspices of the Mustafavi Students Movement, a protest is being staged outside the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to resolve the issues facing students enrolled in medical colleges.

It was learnt that exams were canceled due to Corona outbreak so, it is unfair to keep the selection criteria same as it is followed previously. Protesting students are demanding to increase the weightage of ETEA to 70% so students can get admissions on merit.

“PMDC must delay ETEA exams and the criteria of admission for medical students must be revised”, said a student.

“Unless the criteria is revised and test date is not extended, we all will keep protesting at all levels. Our demands must be addressed, “mentioned another student.