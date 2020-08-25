Provision of free electricity to WAPDA workers ‘illegal, unconstitutional’: PHC

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday gave verdict in unannounced load shedding case, terming it illegal and unconstitutional to provide free electricity to WAPDA employees.

In a seven-page detailed verdict written by PHC Chief Justice Waqar Seth, the high court ordered WAPDA for providing uninterrupted power supplies to the consumers who are clearing their utility bills.

The consumers who are clearing their utility bills should not be punished due to the defaulters. It was the responsibility of WAPDA and PESCO for recovering utility payments from the defaulters, it stated.

The PHC asked consumers to file cases against PESCO over facing load shedding despite clearing the electricity bills.

Moreover, the power authorities have been ordered to end provision of free electricity to WAPDA workers, terming it as illegal and unconstitutional.

The high court asked authorities to start receiving electricity charges as per defined rates per unit.