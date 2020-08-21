Coronavirus cases decreased but threat is still alive: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that number of coronavirus cases has decreased in Pakistan but the risk still persists.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said with the support of provinces strategies were made at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for every occasion including, Eid, Muharram, Schools opening and etc. “Covid-19 is reduced but risk is still alive”, he added. Pakistan reported 10 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 291,955. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,229.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have witnessed a massive decline in Pakistan in the recent days and the government has lifted almost all restrictions imposed in the wake of pandemic outbreak.

Sindh on Friday reported 310 coronavirus cases and seven deaths, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. In a statement, the chief minister said that 8,638 tests were conducted during this period. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 127,691 while the death toll is 2,357. He added that so far 120,876 patients had recovered from the disease in the province.

Punjab reported 158 coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, data from the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country showed. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 95,958 while the death toll is 2,188.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 53 coronavirus cases during the lat 24 hours. According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 28 cases were recorded in the capital, 21 in GB and four in AJK. Pakistan has reported 775 more recoveries, taking the total to 273,579.