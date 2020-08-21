Atiqa Odho acquitted in liquor recovery case after 9 years

A civil court has acquitted renowned television star Atiqa Odho in the liquor recovery case after nine years.

Civil Judge Yasir Chaudhry delivered the verdict and remarked that there was no evidence against the actress was found in possession of liquor at Islamabad airport.

It was alleged that two bottles of liquor were found in her bag on her way to Karachi from Islamabad.

At the time, Odho was secretary information of Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML). Iftikhar Chaudhry, who was CJP back then, took suo motu notice after electronic media had flashed the news.

He asked the police and Customs officials to clarify why no case had been registered against her. Later, Customs officials sent a lawsuit to the Airport police station, which then registered a case against her under Section 3/4 of the Prohibition Order of 1979.

Three days later, the actress acquired interim bail from the court of Rawalpindi Additional Session Judge Iqbal Chadhar. Subsequently, the court restrained the police from arresting or harassing the artist.