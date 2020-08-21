Meeting discusses reforms action plan for ease of doing business

A Provincial Working Group meeting on Ease of Doing Business Reforms Action Plan was held under the Co Chairmanship of Minister for Finance and Chief Secretary Punjab. Mr. Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Chairman, Planning & Development Board briefed the house about the significance of Ease of Doing Business Reforms and the achievements that have been made by Government of Punjab which contributed to the 28 points jump in Pakistan’s ranking last year. Mr. Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary, P&D Board gave a detailed presentation on the 6th Reforms Action Plan which is being implemented by Government of Punjab. These reforms pertain to key doing business indicators such as starting a business, property registration, getting electricity, dealing with construction permit and enforcing contracts as briefed by Secretary P&D. He further highlighted that these reforms have been designed in collaboration with the World Bank, Board of Investment and relevant Provincial Departments and they aim to improve Punjab’s contribution towards overall improvement in Pakistan’s Doing Business Ranking. The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the P&D Board and implementing departments and instructed all the concerned departments to expedite the implementation of these reforms and ensure their completion by the deadline. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Industries, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Law, Chairman PITB, Chief LESCO, DG, LDA, DG, PLRA and other senior representatives of the concerned departments.