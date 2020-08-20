Mia Khalifa auctions off famous glasses for Beirut blast victims

Former porn star Mia Khalifa is well-known, but few people know she is of Lebanese descent.

Recently, a horrific explosion took place in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the home country of Mia Khalifa, on which she also came forward to help the victims of the explosion and auctioned off her well-known Glasses and announced to give the proceeds to Red Cross Lebanon.

Mia Khalifa announced the auction of her glasses on her Instagram account, which has now sold for 100,000 (approximately Rs. 16.8 million) and has donated the money to the Lebanese Red Cross.

The blast in Beirut killed 178 people and injured 6,000 others, and Khalifa wanted to contribute to help out those affected by the devastating incident.

On her Instagram, Khalifa wrote, ‘I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis’.

Earlier, Khalifa came under fire for begging France to re-colonise Lebanon on her Snapchat story.

The massive Beirut blast, which was felt across the county and as far as the island of Cyprus, was recorded by the sensors of the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS) as having the power of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake.

It was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, where a huge shipment of hazardous ammonium nitrate, a chemical that can be used as a fertiliser or as an explosive, had languished for years, according to authorities.

The huge blast also wounded at least 6,000 people and displaced more than 300,000 from their destroyed or damaged homes.