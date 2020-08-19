BTM organises Youth Capacity Building Seminar in AJK

Muzaffarabad: Be The Merciful (BTM) organized a seminar to enhance capacity of young people in AJK at Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) here on Tuesday.

Minister Information Technology AJK Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Minister Agriculture Khalid Masood, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was presided by BTM Chairperson Sumaira Farrukh.

DG Civil Defence Chaudhary Imtiaz, DG Sports, Youth and Culture Khawaja Naeem, DG KIM Brigadier (r) Akhtar Shah, MD AJK bank Khawar Saeed, and others were also present on the occasion.

The theme of the seminar was to appraise young people how to better utilise their skills besides academic knowledge.

Speakers on the occasion appreciated the endeavours of BTM, saying that career counselling is an essential part for capacity building.

Speakers also urged youngsters to focus on entrepreneurship instead of getting public sector jobs as skilled youth can play an important part through small businesses.

This was the third consecutive conference organised under the aegis of BTM in AJK.