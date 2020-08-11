End of Lockdown and Coronavirus

Pakistan has recorded significantly reduced new corona cases and deaths in last few days. Looking on the bright side there is 91.6% recovery rate to date in Pakistan.

Supported by these facts, The Government of Pakistan has removed lockdown and decided to reopen markets, cafes, cinemas and other businesses etc. Moreover the educational institutes will open from September, 15.

This return to normal routine of life has induced a sense of excitement in the people of Pakistan. Nevertheless, health experts are astonished over government’s decision of reopening all the sectors at the same time, considering it a decision taken in haste as the medical community is fearing a second wave of virus throughout the country because the virus hasn’t yet finished completely in Pakistan.

The Punjab province had observed a sudden increase in corona cases after Eid-ul-Adha so the federal government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) specifically for the upcoming Independence Day (August 14) and the Islamic month of Muharram.

The meeting supervised by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was informed that SOPs for Independence day & Muharram had been prepared and warned that coronavirus threat was still there and if proper guidelines weren’t followed there could be possible surge of corona cases again.

The SOPs prepared are as follows:

• Use of Hand Sanitizer at entry and exit points.

• All common-touch surfaces and shared equipment should be sanitized with disinfectants.

• Wearing a mask is compulsory.

• Practice social distancing & maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

Here I advice you all, please don’t get too comfortable.

Limit your outdoor activities.

Follow the SOPs.

Wear masks & wash your hands frequently.

May ALLAH protect us all.