Scenes after plantation drive in Khyber Tribal district

Government’s plantation drive in Bara Tehsil of Khyber district came to a standstill when an angry mob uprooted saplings planted by the government officials and administration, claiming that they have been planted on disputed land.

The campaign saw chaos when angry tribesmen refused to let the administration plant trees on what they called a disputed territory. Local people blamed an MNA for trying to grab their land by making the forest department plant trees there.

According to reports, the ‘disputed’ land is a bone of contention between two sub-tribes of Afridis (i.e. Malak Deen Khel and Sepah) since a long time. Peshawar High Court has already granted stay order to Malak Deen Khel tribe.

Pakistani cyberspace appears to be divided in opinion regarding this matter. Some people are calling out the government on deciding to do a plantation campaign on someone’s property without seeking their consent,

and hinting towards the involvement of land grabbing mafia in the issue. While others are criticizing the uncivilized behavior of the angry mob.

As the footage of uprooting saplings went viral, most netizens expressed disappointment over the brutal treatment the saplings received.