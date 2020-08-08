Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Tufail on martyrdom anniversary

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar has paid tribute to Major Tufail Mohammad on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

“Tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed Nishan- E- Haider. Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination,” said a statement by the ISPR.

Major Tufail Mohammad gained commission in the 1st battalion of the 16th Punjab Regiment in 1943 and for the most of his service was attached to East Pakistan Rifles, and held the position of commanding officer of the army company posted at East Pakistan’s border with India.

In August 1958, Indian Army troops crossed inside Ease Pakistan and occupied the Laxmipur District inside Pakistan’s territory. Major Tufail Mohammad lead the counterattack against Indian incursion, despite being critically wounded he even engaged in close quarters battle with Indian troops and succeeded in neutralizing enemy’s machine gun posts that were resisting Pakistani counterattack.

Major Tufail Mohammad succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom on August 7th 1958. For his undeterred courage, resolve and ultimate sacrifice, government of Pakistan awarded Nishan-e-Haider – the highest military award of Pakistan to Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed in 1967.