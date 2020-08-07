PM Imran to inaugurate River Ravi Urban Development Authority today

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore to lay the foundation stone of the old urban development project along the Ravi River today.

Punjab government is all set to revive an old urban development project on the riverfront of River Ravi. Sprawling over hundreds of acres, this ambitious scheme will have a number of residential and commercial zones besides a central business district.

During the visit, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial assembly will call on the prime minister. PM Imran is also expected to chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, and on education reforms in Punjab.

Last month, the prime minister visited Lahore to attend the launching ceremony of an international brand. He also planted a tree under the monsoon tree-planting campaign.

Moreover, the prime minister had announced to observe Tiger Force Day on 9th August across the country. He said that he himself will become a part of the tree planting campaigns. “Ten billion trees will be planted by 2023 in Pakistan,” he added.