Sonakshi Sinha launches campaign to end cyberbullying

‘Dabangg’ actor Sonakshi Sinha has joined hands with special IGP of the Maharashtra Police and other cyber experts for a new initiative ‘Full Stop To Cyber Bullying’.

The 33-year-old actor, who has been a victim of online bullying and trolling, took to Instagram to launch the new campaign where she has teamed up with Mission Josh and other cyber experts.

The campaign, which is led by Siha and special IGP of Maharashtra Police, Pratap Dighavkar, would have five different live interactions with panelists and that would be streamed live on her social media accounts.

“Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself,” the ‘Akira’ actor said.

“With Mission Josh, our campaign aims to bring awareness to cyberbullying, online trolling, cyber laws, and mental harassment. Jt CP of Maharashtra Police Dr Pratap Dighavkar and I will be talking to experts and show insights about the issues a lot of us have been facing and spread the message of cyber virus that is around us,” she added.

The campaign was aimed at creating more awareness to make the Internet a safer place so that the trollers, harassers, bullies are aware of the consequences as well as legal actions that can be taken against them. The first interaction will air on July 26.