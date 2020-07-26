Mawra Hocane came under fire on social media for trivializing harassment

An old video of Mawra Hocane’s appearance on Nida Yasir’s morning show went viral in which she glorifying public harassment faced by women in Lahore. Tweeps condemn the 27-year-old, and some even said she should be “canceled”.

In the video, believed to be from 2018, television morning show host Nida Yasir is seen interviewing Hocane, along with actor Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

In the viral clip from the interview, Yasir asked Hocane: “Has anyone ever teased you?” In response to which, she said, “I think that’s just Lahore’s fun, boys tease you. They play loud music from their cars. I think that’s just the feel of Lahori Eid.”

“So we don’t mind. It’s okay, keep looking at us,” she added.

Stunned, Yasir continued to ask her, “So even if someone teases you right now you won’t mind?” But Hocane unremittingly joked, Yes, it doesn’t matter, it’s your Eid too.

The clip ended with the audience laughing. However, remarks of Mawra Hocane incensed the social media users who consider that the remarks of actress tantamount to normalizing harassment.

While other social media users said that it might be her opinion, the actress should not extrapolate. A female social media user said that Mawra Hocane may not mind harassment but other girls do.