Kumar Sangakkara wants ‘suitable’ Sourav Ganguly as ICC Chairman

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka captain and outgoing MCC president Kumar Sangakkara has joined the list of former cricketers to back BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chairman job. Kumar Sangakkara in the latest episode of e-Inspiration has declared himself a big ‘Dada’ fan and hailed the former Indian captain for his astute cricketing brain. The former Southpaw said Sourav Ganguly is someone who wishes for the best interest of the game with all his heart. Kumar Sangakkara said that an “international mindset” is needed to justify the role of ICC chairman and Sourav Ganguly ticks that criteria. Sangakkara opined that after a person takes over the coveted job he should be truly unbiased and avoid representing his home board in any circumstances.

“I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain. He has the best interests of the game at heart and that should not change just because you are the BCCI president or the ECB or SLC or any other cricket board when you are at the ICC. “Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from — am I Indian, Sri Lankan or Australia or English but really understand ‘yes I am a cricketer and what I am doing is what is best for all cricketing countries,” Kumar Sangakkara told India Today’s consulting Editor (Sports) Boria Majumdar.

Kumar Sangakkara added that Sourav Ganguly has been good at building cordial relationships even before he became a BCCI president and lauded his influential characteristic. “Most importantly, the foundation of this game is children, fans and spectators around the world. I think Sourav can do that very, very well. I have seen his work even before he took over as the BCCI president, even before administration and coaching, and how he has built relationships with players around the world, his standing in the MCC cricket committee. I have no doubt that Sourav will be a very, very suitable candidate to do just that,” Kumar Sangakkara asserted. Earlier, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith had also backed Sourav Ganguly for the role. “Sourav Ganguly understands the game, he has played at the highest level and he is respected. That is going to be an interesting time for international cricket and it is going to be a great appointment,” the former South Africa captain had said.