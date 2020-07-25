Air chief witnesses operational exercise at PAF Base QADRI

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Base, Qadri at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan province today.

The Air Chief witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements. He was also briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base.

The Air Chief appreciated operational preparedness of the base personnel and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works.

Addressing base personnel, the Air Chief stated that PAF is fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region. He said that the aggressive military procurements by the enemy are not going unnoticed and necessary measures are in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well.

The Air Chief assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary. Expressing concern over the Indian state terrorism and atrocities of its armed forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), the Air Chief stated that Pakistani nation unequivocally supports the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and reiterated the need for expeditious resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.