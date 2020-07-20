T20 World Cup postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

After numerous ICC meetings regarding the fate of the Men’s 2020 T20 World Cup, which was to be held in Australia, the event has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ICC announced today.

There had been speculation as to whether India or Australia would have the honours of hosting the next event, but fans are none the wiser at this stage as no decision has been made.

What has been agreed as the windows for the next three ICC men’s events, in an effort to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The windows for the Men’s events are:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023

No date has been set to announce the who will host each of the 2021 and 2022 events, and the will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year, which at this stage is planned to run as scheduled.