PCB ground staff members write to PM for redress of their grievances

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ground staff members have written a letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan and patron of the board Imran Khan urging him to redress their grievances along with an appeal for the payment of their salaries. According to the contents of the letter, the PCB has employed around 250 ground staff members who have been serving in different locations for the past 15 years. The PCB, however, has stopped their salaries since December 18, 2019. The PCB officials have blamed the blocked salaries on the postponement of the creation of the new management committee after the introduction of regional teams. This issue is being referred to as the primary reason for the delay in salaries. The ground staff members are facing significant financial problems because of this delay which is why a letter has been drafted and sent to the Prime Minister of the country. The members of the ground staff are urging Imran Khan, as the patron of the PCB, to direct the board to pay their respective salaries along with fixing the matters that created this problem in the first instance.