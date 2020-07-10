Facilitators of Pakistan Stock Exchange Attack traced

Law enforcement agencies in a major development have traced the alleged facilitators of the terrorists who had attacked on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 29.

As per to the details, after the new development the investigation team has decided to interrogate some prisoners associated with banned outfits.

The mobile phones and SIM cards used by the terrorists were not registered in their names, the sources said, adding that the attackers had purchased the SIMs from another province.

The sources said LEAs have picked up over a dozen suspects in connection with the terror attack and they were being interrogated from different angles.

The investigating officers had said that the phone records obtained by the authorities showed that the terrorists were in contact with their handler in Afghanistan.

“Their handler was located in Kandahar city of Afghanistan,” the investigators had said as they remained successful in tracing the calls made to the handler.